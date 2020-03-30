Japan, IOC agree for next year's Olympic Games to start on July 23, Kyodo says

Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games would start on July 23, 2021 and run until Aug. 8, Kyodo news reported.

The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening coronavirus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.