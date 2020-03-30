Johnson & Johnson says testing of coronavirus vaccine to begin by September

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday human testing of its experimental vaccine for the coronavirus would begin by September and that it could be available for emergency use authorization in early 2021.

J&J also said it had committed more than $1 billion of investment along with U.S. agency Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to co-fund vaccine research.

