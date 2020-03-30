Next year's Olympics set for July 23 2021 start, Tokyo games organisers say

Next year's Olympic Games have been set to begin on July 23, 2021 and will run until Aug. 8, the head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, Yoshiro Mori said on Monday, after he made the decision with the International Olympic Committee.

Mori said the Paralympic Games would run from Aug. 24-Sep. 5.

