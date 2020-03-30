All private hospitals must remain operational, else face action: UP chief secy

In view of complaints that some private hospitals in Uttar Pradesh have either downed their shutters or are not catering to patients, the state government has directed all such facilities to continue with their services, failing which, they would face action. Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari said assistance of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) will be taken to ensure adequate medical services in the state.

In a letter to all district magistrates of the state, the chief secretary said, "For the past few days, complaints are coming that some private hospitals have either closed down, or are not catering to most of the patients." "Provision should be made to open all the private hospitals in the state. Instructions should be given to their managers that they should keep the medical equipment operational, ensure presence of doctors and para-medical staff and adequate medicines," it said. He also said representatives of the private hospitals should be told to adhere to social distancing, while inspecting the patients.

"If any hospital does not abide by these directives, then action will be initiated against them," Tiwari said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.