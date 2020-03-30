Left Menu
Coronavirus: Reports of 41 samples awaited in Chhattisgarh

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:01 IST
Reports of 41 samples sent for coronavirus testing are awaited in Chhattisgarh, health officials said on Monday. The state has seven COVID-19 pateints, four of whom are from capital Raipur.

"Of the 621 samples sent for screening until now in the state, seven tested positive while 573 returned negative. Reports of 41 are awaited," he said.

