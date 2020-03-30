UK's Aston Martin furloughing some staff after coronavirus plant closures

Britain's Aston Martin is furloughing some employees as it handles the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak which has closed its car factories as production of its first sport utility vehicle ramps up, the luxury carmaker said on Monday. Employers can claim for 80% of wage costs for staff whom they place on temporary leave, up to 2,500 pounds a month per employee, as part of a government scheme designed to help businesses whose operations have been hit by the fallout from the pandemic.

"Staff are now working from home and the process of furloughing employees as appropriate has commenced," the company said in a statement.

