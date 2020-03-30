New York governor calls on healthcare workers to come help state

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday called on healthcare professionals from across the United States to come to his state and help its hospitals deal with the surge in coronavirus cases, which has killed more than 1,200 people in the state.

"Please come help us in New York now," Cuomo told a media briefing. "We need relief."

