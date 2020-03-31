Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe aims for quick economic response to coronavirus crisis

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 00:31 IST
Europe aims for quick economic response to coronavirus crisis

The European Union is likely to focus on tools offered by the euro zone's ESM bailout fund and the European Investment Bank in its economic response to the coronavirus epidemic, so that they can be used quickly, EU officials said on Monday. Euro zone finance ministers, the Eurogroup, have two weeks to come up with ideas to support the economy after EU leaders failed last week to agree how to minimise the recession that the pandemic will put Europe into this year.

The ministers will hold a teleconference on April 7 and their chairman, Mario Centeno, said they should accelerate work on solutions already drafted last week. "I propose that we accelerate the work we started on the possible use of the ESM and EIB resources and instruments," Centeno said in a letter to the ministers, seen by Reuters.

The ministers have already suggested the use of the bailout fund's standby credit line of up to 2% of GDP for all euro zone governments, to be used only by those who want it. A capital increase for the EIB - the investment bank of EU governments - is also on the table to boost lending to the economy. But these options did not receive sufficient support from leaders last week because of a row over whether the euro zone should jointly issue debt in response to the health crisis.

France, Italy, Spain and six others want joint debt issues, while Germany, the Netherlands, Finland and Austria strongly oppose it. Centeno said he was also ready to discuss new proposals for economic support from the European Commission. These are likely to focus on the use of money from the EU's long-term budget, probably highly leveraged.

The Commission said it favoured measures that could be applied now and that would not create divisions like debt mutualisation, that was not only highly contentious but that would also take a long time. "It is important that those options are quick, effective and based on a consensus among all the actors and in particular Member States," the Commission said.

In another blow to the idea of jointly issued debt, which was never presented in detail, Centeno said he would discuss only "concrete, well-justified, effective proposals, which could help us step up our response". A German government source said there was cross-party unity among Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU, its CSU sister party and the their SPD coalition partner on the use of the ESM.

Germany was willing to help countries such as Italy, "but for that we have the ESM which can activate hundreds of billions of euros," the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

California COVID-19 hospitalizations double in four days

California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state had nearly doubled over the past four days and the number of ICU patients tripled during that time. By Monday, 1,421 California patien...

ESL, DreamHack parent Co. expects major revenue loss

The parent company for ESL and DreamHack expects a 35-45 percent decline in esports revenue in the first half of 2020 due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report Monday in Esports Observer, Modern Times Group MTG...

Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall

Italys government on Monday said it would extend its nationwide lockdown measures against a coronavirus outbreak, due to end on Friday, at least until the Easter season in April, as the number of new infections declines. The evaluation was ...

Placido Domingo disputes coronavirus complications, says he's at home and fine

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo on Monday played down media reports that he was hospitalized with the coronavirus, saying he was at home and feeling fine. In a statement on his Facebook page, the opera singer and conductor said there had been...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020