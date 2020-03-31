U.S. Congresswoman Velazquez isolates self with presumed coronavirus infection

U.S. Representative Nydia Velazquez said on Monday that she has isolated herself with coronavirus symptoms but has not been tested for it.

In a statement, the New York Democrat said that she began to feel unwell early on Sunday morning.

"My symptoms are mild at the present time," she said in the statement. "I am carefully monitoring my symptoms, working remotely and in constant contact with my staff."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.