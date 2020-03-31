Brazil's Bolsonaro says no more quarantine measures can be imposed

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that no more coronavirus-fighting quarantine measures can be imposed than those already in place because jobs are being destroyed and the poor are suffering.

Speaking to Rede TV, Bolsonaro repeated his view that there is a large degree of "hysteria" around the pandemic, and said Economy Minister Paulo Guedes told him measures taken to combat the crisis could cost 800 billion reais ($155 bln) and that the economy could recover within a year.

