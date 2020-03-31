Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ecuador struggles to collect the dead as coronavirus spreads

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 06:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 06:21 IST
Ecuador struggles to collect the dead as coronavirus spreads

Ecuadorean authorities said on Monday they would improve the collection of corpses, as delays related to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus has left families keeping their loved ones' bodies in their homes for days in some cases.

Residents of Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city, have complained they have no way to dispose of relatives' remains due to strict quarantine and curfew measures designed to prevent spread of the disease. Last week, authorities said they had removed 100 corpses from homes in Guayaquil. But delays in collecting bodies in the Andean country, which has reported 1,966 cases of the virus and 62 deaths, were evident midday on Monday in downtown Guayaquil, where a man's dead body lay on a sidewalk under a blue plastic sheet, according to a Reuters witness.

Police said the man had collapsed while waiting in line to enter a store. Reuters could not identify the man or the cause of his death. Hours later on Monday, the body had been removed. "The government's intention is that everyone who passes away these days in Guayaquil, not just those who have died from COVID-19, can have a dignified burial," Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner told reporters on Monday,

Authorities also announced they would create a task force for collecting and burying the dead. Emergency humanitarian flights were suspended for Ecuadoreans who had been stranded abroad due to travel restrictions and were seeking to return to the country. More than 70% of the country's coronavirus cases, which is among the highest tallies in Latin America, are in the southern province of Guayas, where Guayaquil is located.

Luiggi Ponce, a 22-year-old who lives in a working class area of the city, believes his uncle, who died four days ago, was infected. The body is still in his home, where five children and seven adults live. "He had pneumonia, he had a fever, he could not breathe, he had all the symptoms," Ponce said via telephone. "The body is wrapped up in plastic. The whole house smells bad."

Local media have broadcast images of long lines outside cemeteries in Guayaquil of people seeking burial for deceased relatives. Sebastian Barahona, coordinator of the National Federation of Funeral Homes, said Guayaquil was seeing around five times more deaths in March than a normal month.

"The response capacity is not prepared for what this emergency requires," Barahona said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

China March factory activity unexpectedly expands, but outlook still grim

Factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March after contracting sharply to a record low, but the rapid global spread of the coronavirus is expected to keep businesses and the overall economy under heavy pressure as foreign demand...

Airlines must suggest possible U.S. compensation for grants -Treasury

The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidelines on Monday to airlines and airport contractors as it prepares to quickly hand out 32 billion in cash assistance.Airlines and contractors must must identify financial instruments that would provi...

World Bank warns China growth could screech to a halt

The coronavirus pandemics economic fallout could cause Chinas growth to come to a virtual standstill and drive 11 million more people in East Asia into poverty, the World Bank has warnedThe pandemic is causing an unprecedented global shock,...

UN envoy concerned over Syria at high risk of being unable to contain COVID-19

Syria is at high risk of being unable to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Special Envoy for the country said on Monday, reiterating calls for a complete, immediate nationwide ceasefire to enable an all-out-effort to counter the march o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020