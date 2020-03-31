Left Menu
Development News Edition

Florida megachurch pastor charged with defying coronavirus stay-at-home orders

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 06:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 06:35 IST
Florida megachurch pastor charged with defying coronavirus stay-at-home orders

The pastor of a megachurch in Tampa, Florida, was arrested on Monday on charges of holding prayer services in violation of public health orders temporarily banning such gatherings to limit the spread of coronavirus infections, authorities said.

Rodney Howard-Browne, co-founder of the River at Tampa Bay Church, is accused of presiding over two services on Sunday attended by hundreds of parishioners, some of them ferried there by bus transportation his church provided, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "His reckless disregard for human life put hundreds of people in his congregation at risk and thousands of residents who may interact with them this week in danger," Chronister told a news conference.

Howard-Browne, originally from South Africa, was arrested at his home under a warrant charging him with misdemeanor offenses of unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules, the sheriff's office said later. The emergency health orders limit public gatherings in the county to fewer than 10 people and require residents to stay at home except as otherwise necessary.

The Tampa Bay Times reported the preacher posted $500 bond and was released from jail shortly after he was booked on the charges, each carrying a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a $500 fine if he were convicted. Chronister said his office had contacted the church's attorneys and its leaders at least twice over the weekend imploring them to cancel Sunday's services at the Pentecostal church, to no avail.

The sheriff said Howard-Browne's defiance was especially baffling because his 4,000-member congregation had the technology to broadcast its services live on both television and the internet. 'GOD HEALS'

Howard-Browne quoted biblical scripture in his own defense during Sunday morning's 3-1/2-hour service, livestreamed on social media, declaring: "No plague shall come nigh thy dwelling, no weapon formed against them," according to the Tampa Bay Times. "Suddenly we are demonized because we believe God heals, that the Lord sets people free, and they make us out to be some sort of kooks," the newspaper quoted him as telling worshipers.

Members of the congregation, many standing shoulder to shoulder, although some apparently separated in church by empty seats, cheered and applauded his remarks, the Times said. Chronister disputed Howard-Browne's assertions that the public health orders in question exempted religious services as essential gatherings or that they trampled constitutional rights to freedom of religion.

"It's unfortunate that the pastor here is hiding behind the First Amendment," the sheriff said. State Attorney Andrew Warren also cited scripture in supporting the sheriff.

"There's no more important commandment than to love thy neighbor as thyself," he said. "Loving your neighbors is protecting them, not jeopardizing their health by exposing them to this deadly virus." Nearly 5,500 people have tested positive in Florida for COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including more than 60 who have died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

China March factory activity unexpectedly expands, but outlook still grim

Factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March after contracting sharply to a record low, but the rapid global spread of the coronavirus is expected to keep businesses and the overall economy under heavy pressure as foreign demand...

Airlines must suggest possible U.S. compensation for grants -Treasury

The U.S. Treasury Department issued guidelines on Monday to airlines and airport contractors as it prepares to quickly hand out 32 billion in cash assistance.Airlines and contractors must must identify financial instruments that would provi...

World Bank warns China growth could screech to a halt

The coronavirus pandemics economic fallout could cause Chinas growth to come to a virtual standstill and drive 11 million more people in East Asia into poverty, the World Bank has warnedThe pandemic is causing an unprecedented global shock,...

UN envoy concerned over Syria at high risk of being unable to contain COVID-19

Syria is at high risk of being unable to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Special Envoy for the country said on Monday, reiterating calls for a complete, immediate nationwide ceasefire to enable an all-out-effort to counter the march o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020