Mexican coronavirus cases pass 1,000, health ministry says

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 31-03-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 06:46 IST
Mexican coronavirus cases pass 1,000, health ministry says

Mexico's health ministry on Monday confirmed 1,094 cases of coronavirus in the country, up from 993 the day before.

It also said 28 people had died from the virus in Mexico, up from 20 a day earlier.

