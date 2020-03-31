Tokyo lockdown would have 'huge' impact on economy - Nishimura

Tokyo lockdown would have 'huge' impact on economy - NishimuraReuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 07:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 07:46 IST
A lockdown of major Japanese cities like Tokyo and Osaka to halt the spread of the coronavirus would have a "huge" impact on the economy, Yasutoshi Nishimura, the country's economy minister, said on Tuesday.
Nishimura also said Japan was not a situation now where it needed to declare a state of emergency and the government would consider if it needed to so "comprehensively".
