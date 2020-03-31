Left Menu
Development News Edition

68-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Kerala, second death in state: Govt

PTI | Thiruvai | Updated: 31-03-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 10:16 IST
68-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Kerala, second death in state: Govt

(Eds: Adds details) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 31 (PTI): A 68-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus here, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two, the government said on Tuesday. The condition of the man was "extremely critical", a press release from the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Hospital said.

The patient from nearby Pothencode, was on ventilator support for the past five days and was suffering from high blood pressure. He was also on dialysis, it said. The first coronavirus death in the state was reported from Chullickal in Kochi.

The man had not gone abroad and it is not yet certain how he had contracted the virus. The man had been admitted to the hospital on March 23 due to fever. Though he tested negative on March 26, in the second test on March 29 he was found positive for the virus.

The samples of the deceased's wife and daughter have been sent for testing and the results are awaited. The man had attended a wedding and funeral before he fell ill.

Devaswom Minister Kadakamapally Surendran said the doctors had tried their best to save the man's life, but failed. The deceased would be buried at a mosque near his home at Pothencode on Tuesday after following all international protocol.

All those who had come in contact with the patient, including his family members, should go in for quarantine, the minister told reporters here Monday. The man had also attended a parent-teachers meeting of a school in Pothencode, and had gone to a cooperative bank branch. The branch has been shut and the staff have been quarantined, the minister said.

Kerala on Monday had reported 32 new positive cases of Covid-19 taking the total number of patients undertreatment to 213 in the state with the worst affected Kasaragod district accounting for 17 fresh cases. Also on Monday, an elderly couple, aged 93 and 88, was cured of the deadly virus.PTI UD SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam to implement 15 days of social distancing in coronavirus battle

Vietnam will begin 15 days of social distancing from Wednesday to curb community transmission of the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian countrys prime minister said on Tuesday.From midnight April 1, everybody is required to stay at home and c...

Japan PM, deputy avoid joint meetings to cut coronavirus risk as lockdown pressure builds

Japans prime minister and his deputy wont attend meetings together to cut coronavirus risks as pressure for a lockdown builds, with domestic cases topping 2,000 and a minister saying the countrys containment strategy was stretched to the li...

Paper-based test to detect coronavirus in wastewater: Study

Researchers are working on a test to detect the novel coronavirus in the wastewater of communities infected with the virus, a development that can help curtail COVID-19 spread via contaminated water sources. According to the scientists, inc...

Tennis-WTA working on better pay, considers extending Tour

With lower-level players reeling financially from the tennis shutdown over the coronavirus, the Womens Tennis Association WTA told Reuters it is working to boost players earnings when the sport resumes and considering extending the 2020 sea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020