Hospital sets up sanitising chamber to check COVID-19 spread

A hospital here in Gujarat has set up a sanitising chamber for disinfecting people and containing the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. The facility, installed at the entrance of the state- aided Institute of Kidney Diseases & Research Centre (IKDRC) here, which looks like a small tunnel, is equipped with a blower fixed on the ceiling inside a closed chamber.

It sprays a disinfectant over a person standing there for 30 seconds. The misty blow, containing a non-irritant, alcohol- based liquid disinfectant, sterilises the human body surface, clothes and objects carried by the person, and lessens the virus potency up to five hours, a release issued by the medical facility claimed.

"The sanitising facility reduces the potency of the virus to a great extent and disinfects health workers who have to go inside the isolation wards," IKDRC director Dr Vineet Mishra said. These tunnels could come handy for disinfecting people in large numbers before they enter shopping malls, offices and school premises, he added.

Till Monday, Gujarat reported 70 COVID-19 cases and six deaths..

