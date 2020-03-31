Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway central bank further raises its purchase of crowns

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:37 IST
Norway central bank further raises its purchase of crowns

Norway's central bank will further increase its daily purchase of Norwegian currency to 2 billion crowns ($190 million) per day from 1.6 billion crowns earlier, selling foreign currency to fund government spending, it said on Tuesday.

On March 18, the central bank had said it would increase its daily purchase of Norwegian crowns to 1.6 billion Norwegian crowns per day from 500 million crowns earlier. ($1 = 10.5271 Norwegian crowns)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Iran says "terrorist" attack inside Turkey halts natural gas exports - TV

Iran said on Tuesday its natural gas exports to Turkey have stopped after an attack on a pipeline inside the neighbouring country, an Iranian official told state TV.This morning, terrorists attacked a natural gas pipeline inside Turkey near...

Sadananda Gowda urges PSUs to contribute CSR funds to PM CARES

In view of the urgent need to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Shri D. V Sadananda Gowda has urged all the profit-making PSUs under his Ministry to donate part of their CSR funds to Prime Ministers Citize...

PIL seeks appointing Advocate General for Delhi; HC asks AAP govt to respond

The Delhi High Court has asked the AAP government to respond to a plea seeking appointment of an Advocate General to represent and provide legal advise to the government of Delhi. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shanka...

COVID-19: Medtronic shares ventilator design specifications to accelerate global production

Medical tech major Medtronic on Tuesday said it is publicly sharing the design specifications of Puritan Bennett 560 ventilator to accelerate efforts to increase global ventilator production in fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The company i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020