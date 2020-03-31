Left Menu
Development News Edition

Czech Republic's coronavirus infections top 3,000

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 14:17 IST
Czech Republic's coronavirus infections top 3,000
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The tally of coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic has exceeded 3,000 as the central European country ramps up testing and keeps strict measures in place to curb the outbreak.

The country of 10.7 million people has seen the highest number of cases among the European Union's eastern wing but far fewer than in western neighbors like Germany and Austria. The growth rate of new cases has shown signs of slowing, however, and the government said on Monday it hoped to begin easing restrictions on daily life after the Easter holiday in April if the situation is under control.

The Health Ministry reported the number of new cases rose by 184 on Monday to 3,001, a 6.5% increase, which is the second-lowest daily rise since the first infections were reported on March 1. By early Tuesday morning, the number of cases stood at 3,002. The Czech Republic has recorded 24 deaths and has 291 people in the hospital, including 64 in intensive care.

The number of daily tests was a record 5,313 on Monday, more than double the figure a week earlier, bringing the total number of tests to 48,811. The government aims to increase the testing capacity to 10,000 per day and boost the tracking of contacts of infected people to improve the targeting of quarantine measures.

The Czech government was one of the quickest in Europe to act when the virus started spreading throughout the continent. The Czechs have shut borders to international travel and anyone returning to the country is subject to mandatory home quarantine.

The government also requires everyone to wear face masks in public and has banned gatherings of more than two people. It extended measures on Monday, keeping most shops and restaurants closed until April 11 along with restrictions limiting people's movements to essential shopping, work or family matters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

1,000 people from T'gana estimated to have attended Markaz prayers: officials

Hyderabad, Mar 31 PTI The Telangana administration is estimating that over 1,000 people from the state might have attended a religious congregation in the national capitals Nizamuddin area earlier this month, a senior official said adding t...

12-year-old infected with coronavirus dies in Belgium

A 12-year-old girl confirmed infected with COVID-19 has died in Belgium, health officials said TuesdayThe young age of the fatality is a very rare occurrence, said a government spokesman, Dr Emmanuel Andre, adding that her death shook usIt ...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Tuesday. 301 p.m.Nationals from the UK and France are among people found by Delhi police at Nizamuddins Markaz Masjid, where a religious congrega...

Ex-Syrian vice president Khaddam dies in France-source close to him

Abdul-Halim Khaddam, a former Syrian vice president who became a prominent opponent of President Bashar al-Assads rule after fleeing to Paris in 2005, died on Tuesday in France, Salah Ayach, a Syrian exile who was close to him, said. He was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020