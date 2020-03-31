18 new COVID-19 cases in MP; tally reaches 65

The number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh has jumped to 65, with 18 more COVID-19 patients being reported in the state on Tuesday, an official said. This is the highest number of coronavirus cases found in a day in the state.

While earlier state additional director, health, Sapana Lovanshi said two fresh cases were reported in Bhopal, she later corrected it to one. The new cases include 17 from Indore and one from Bhopal.

Indore, the industrial hub, has reported the highest number of 44 COVID-19 cases in the state so far. To date, five deaths have also been reported in the state.

Lovanshi said 17 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indore while one fresh case has come up in Bhopal. The number of coronavirus patients in Bhopal has gone up to four now, she said, adding that the report of one more coronavirus suspect in the state capital is awaited.

The 25-year new patient in Bhopal has a history of travel to London, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Sudhir Deharia said. The man arrived in Mumbai from London and then went to Delhi before reaching to Indore, Deharia said.

He was quarantined by the authorities when he reached Indore, but he fled from there and came to Bhopal where he was admitted to a hospital on Monday. When his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to AIIMS where he tested positive for coronavirus, Deharia said.

Another person who was brought from Neemuch to Bhopal in an ambulance and admitted to AIIMS on Monday night has died, the official said, adding that his coronavirus test report is awaited. Earlier on Monday night, a 49-year-old woman died of coronavirus in Indore, taking the total number of deaths in Madhya Pradesh due to COVID-19 to five.

Out of the total 65 coronavirus cases in the state, 44 have been reported from Indore, eight from Jabalpur, five from Ujjain, four from Bhopal and two in Shivpuri and Gwalior, Lovanshi said. Meanwhile, the Bhopal district administration has divided the city into four zones in a bid to implement the lockdown effectively. No vehicle would be allowed to ply from one zone to another.

The private four-wheelers, except those engaged in essential services, would not be allowed on roads, a district administration official said.

