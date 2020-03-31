Left Menu
Xiaomi commits Rs 15 cr to fight against COVID-19

Updated: 31-03-2020 17:06 IST
Chinese electronics major Xiaomi on Tuesday pledged Rs 15 crore contribution towards India's fight against COVID-19. Of this, Xiaomi will donate Rs 10 crore to the PM's relief fund and CM Relief Funds across various states, a statement said.

Also, the company will continue to donate face masks and protective suits to hospitals across various states. The company has partnered with giving India on Mi.com to raise Rs 1 crore to make available hygiene kits for 20,000 families who do not have access to soaps, sanitizers, and masks. It is also partnering with other NGOs to extend support to daily wage workers, migrants, and stray animals.

"At Xiaomi, we are pledging Rs 15 crore for the fight against COVID-19 outbreak...Unity shines in times of adversity. We request all our Mi Fans to also come forward and donate on Mi.com or directly to PM relief fund/CM relief funds," Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain said adding that over 1,000 Xiaomi employees, as well as partners, have been requested to donate to the cause. Corporate India has been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Tata Trusts & Tata group together have pledged Rs 1,500 crore - by far the highest by any corporate. Reliance Industries' chief Mukesh Ambani has also committed a further Rs 500 crore to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 fund, topping up over the multi-crore initiative of India's first coronavirus hospital, meals to the needy, and fuel to emergency vehicles.

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, has committed Rs 100 crore, while a number of other companies are also extending support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India. South Korean consumer electronic giants Samsung and LG have said they will provide help to local authorities in India, offering preventive kits, infrared thermometers, and consumer durables to hospitals, to help fight the spread of the deadly coronavirus. COVID-19 infection, which originated in Wuhan in China, has spread across the world and claimed over 34,000 lives. Countries like South Korea, Spain, Italy, Iran, and the US have been badly hit.

In India, the total number of COVID-19 cases has risen to 1,251, while the death toll touched 32. To combat the spread, the government had announced a 21-day lockdown that ends on April 14.

