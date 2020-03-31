Crisis-hit airlines face crippling cash squeeze, IATA says

Global airlines warned on Tuesday that many carriers may not survive a record cash squeeze in the second quarter, as revenues and traffic plunge because of the coronavirus crisis.

Fresh quarterly estimates suggest airlines face a $61 billion cash burn and a $39 billion net loss during the current quarter, the head of the International Air Transport Association, told a media conference call.

"These are numbers beyond anything we have ever had in our industry," IATA Director General Alexandre De Juniac added.

