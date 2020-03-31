Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN in Nigeria taking COVID-19 response measures for crisis-affected people

“Humanitarian partners are installing hand-washing stations in IDP camps and ensuring the supply of clean water. Partners are also distributing soap and teaching women how to produce their own,” Mr. Kallon explained.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:07 IST
UN in Nigeria taking COVID-19 response measures for crisis-affected people
The UN has developed awareness-raising and prevention messages, leaflets, posters, animations and videos specific for IDPs and other vulnerable people in the north-east. Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations in Nigeria on Tuesday declared it is taking emergency preparedness and response measures to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus to the most vulnerable crisis-affected people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states. These measures also address immediate humanitarian consequences of the Coronavirus pandemic should it spread to north-east Nigeria.

"We will not wait for COVID-19 to reach camps for internally displaced persons before we act. They have already suffered enough from the decade-long conflict and our priority is to ensure the continuous delivery of life-saving assistance, especially health services, to the most vulnerable women, children and the elderly who need special attention," said Mr. Edward Kallon, the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria. "More than ever, it is crucial for vulnerable people to have access to not only water, soap, shelters, but also food, education, and protection."

Mr. Kallon noted that the UN in Nigeria is supporting the governments of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states in developing emergency response plans that take the reality of the living conditions in many communities and IDP camps into account and include specific mitigation measures particularly in overcrowded camps and camp-like settings where the risk of disease outbreaks is higher.

The Humanitarian Coordinator highlighted that the United Nations and its humanitarian partners, are actively involved in Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) in IDP sites across the BAY states in support of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). Key activities are being implemented jointly in the IDP camps, guided by global guidance on Covid-19 Outbreak Preparedness and Response.

"Humanitarian partners are installing hand-washing stations in IDP camps and ensuring the supply of clean water. Partners are also distributing soap and teaching women how to produce their own," Mr. Kallon explained. The United Nations is also planning to bring in vital health equipment and tools to prevent and treat the respiratory virus, which is now affecting over 12 states across Nigeria, with 131 total cases recorded as of 31 March.

The UN has developed awareness-raising and prevention messages, leaflets, posters, animations and videos specific for IDPs and other vulnerable people in the north-east. In partnership with major TV and radio channels, it has launched sensitization campaigns across various Nigerian states, reaching millions of Nigerians.

The UN is also launching a survey tool with the Network of People Living with HIV (NEPWHAN) to gather specific and arising challenges for people living with HIV on continuous access to quality treatment, care, and support in the midst of the response to the outbreak of COVID-19.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

IOA likely to release grants to member units without documentation

Some of its member units have not submitted the required documents but the Indian Olympic Association is likely to release the financial grants due to them in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. IOA President Nari...

157 people from state attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said 157 people from the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, claiming that most of them have been traced. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said 95 p...

Need for 'clear and honest' information from Centre on COVID-19 spread : CPIM

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday raised a slew of questions on the governments handling of the coronavirus crisis and said there was a need for clear and honest information from the Centre on COVID-19 spread. The Union Heal...

Coronavirus outbreak: Mining owners offer support to Goa govt

Mining firm owners in Goa on Tuesday extended support to the Pramod Sawant government in its fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak. The state has already said that it would be using money from District Mineral Fund and Goa Iron Ore P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020