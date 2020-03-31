Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch marijuana back on sale, but don't forget to wash your hands

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:19 IST
Dutch marijuana back on sale, but don't forget to wash your hands

While most of the Netherlands struggles through the coronavirus lockdown, marijuana smokers received the welcome news that "coffee shops" selling the drug have reopened for takeaway orders.

All businesses selling cannabis and hashish were ordered to shut, along with sex clubs and saunas, when the Dutch government imposed on March 15 measures to curb the COVID-19 epidemic. A limited reopening has been allowed to avoid black market drug deals and ensure supplies of medicinal cannabis. With coronavirus regulations prohibiting gatherings of people, however, buyers are no longer permitted to stay for a smoke.

"What we saw is that people rushed to the coffee shops to buy something," Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruls said in an interview. "We decided the next day, along with the government, that people can at least pick something up."

Bruls said Dutch authorities wanted to avoid driving the sales underground to an unregulated black market. "It's a choice between two evils because you can say 'close the coffee shop' but then we know one thing for sure, that the illegal trade will come back."

At the Jetset coffee shop in the eastern town of Nijmegen, safety precautions have been introduced to protect buyers and sellers from possibly infecting each other. "We can refuse entry to coughers and sneezers" and "Hand sanitiser required on entry" signs outside read.

“We have a whole bunch of people using it for medicinal purposes: pain relievers, people with multiple sclerosis, people with chemotherapy who really benefit from it," said Stan Esmeijer, owner of the Kronkel coffee shop next door to Jetset. "It also gives a bit of relaxation. Especially in these times, it's nice that you also have moments when you can relax. One person uses a drink for that and the other a joint,” he said.

The Netherlands allows the sale of small quantities of cannabis in a policy aimed at managing crime and health risks. Usage rates are far lower than in many other countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. expert sees 'glimmers' social distancing dampening virus spread

The U.S. governments top infectious disease expert said on Tuesday there were glimmers that social distancing efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus were having an impact, even though the nation was still in a very dangerous situatio...

NRAI aims to serve up to 10 mn meals to needy during lockdown

The National Restaurant Association of India NRAI on Tuesday said it aims to serve up to 10 million meals to the poor, migrants and others impacted by the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. These meals cost anywhere between Rs 20 and...

IOA likely to release grants to member units without documentation

Some of its member units have not submitted the required documents but the Indian Olympic Association is likely to release the financial grants due to them in view of the difficulties arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. IOA President Nari...

157 people from state attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said 157 people from the state attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, claiming that most of them have been traced. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said 95 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020