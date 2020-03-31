Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Mercedes DAS system banned for 2021 despite cars staying same

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:34 IST
Motor racing-Mercedes DAS system banned for 2021 despite cars staying same

Formula One world champions Mercedes will not be allowed to use their innovative steering system next year even though the cars are staying the same, the governing FIA said on Tuesday.

The dual-axis system (DAS) allows a driver to change the 'toe angle' of the front wheels by pushing and pulling on the steering wheel, rather than just moving it sideways. Mercedes have yet to race with DAS since the championship is on hold until at least the European summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The system would have been barred under a major overhaul of the technical regulations planned for 2021 but that has been postponed to 2022 to save costs for teams facing a loss of revenue. The decision to ban it anyway will save money for rivals who might otherwise have had to design their own systems if it gave Mercedes a competitive advantage once racing resumes.

The governing body said it's World Motor Sport Council had also confirmed by e-vote changes to streamline and speed up decision making in response to the global spread of the virus. Measures included granting a delegation of authority to FIA president Jean Todt and allowing the body and Formula One's commercial rights holder Liberty Media to change the calendar without requiring a vote.

Formula One plans a reduced 15-18 race season, with two rounds canceled so far and six more to be rescheduled. More races look sure to be postponed -- with Canada, France, Austria, and Britain looking like the next dominoes to tumble -- creating a fixture headache in a season that could run into January.

Formula One chairman Chase Carey has already indicated that the revised calendar will look very different from what was previously published. "Changes for the 2020 Sporting Regulations have been approved in order to give flexibility to the FIA and Formula One to react to the crisis and organize a race calendar that best safeguards the commercial value of the championship and contains costs as much as possible," the FIA said.

Certain articles can now also be changed with 60% support of the 10 teams, rather than the unanimous agreement needed previously. There could also be changes to the number of power unit elements allowed without incurring a penalty.

If the championship drops to less than 14 races, the power unit allocation is cut to two per driver per season. Fewer than 11 races would allow only one battery and electronic control unit for the season. The teams are also banned from any aerodynamic development in 2020 for 2022, another cost-saving measure.

There is also a provision to extend the current factory shutdown "in the event that public health concerns or government restrictions continue".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

ICCR to organise painting competition to express solidarity with people in fight against COVID-19

A global painting competition to express solidarity with people in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic will be organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations ICCR. The ICCR has called on people to express their emotions thr...

Lockdowns may have saved 59,000 lives in Europe: study

Strict containment measures might have already saved up to 59,000 lives across 11 European countries battling the spread of the new coronavirus, experts in Britain say. Basing their modelling on the numbers of recorded deaths from COVID-19,...

Top U.S. expert sees 'glimmers' social distancing dampening virus spread

The U.S. governments top infectious disease expert said on Tuesday there were glimmers that social distancing efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus were having an impact, even though the nation was still in a very dangerous situatio...

NRAI aims to serve up to 10 mn meals to needy during lockdown

The National Restaurant Association of India NRAI on Tuesday said it aims to serve up to 10 million meals to the poor, migrants and others impacted by the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. These meals cost anywhere between Rs 20 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020