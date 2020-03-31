Tunisia releases 1,420 prisoners over coronavirus

Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Tuesday ordered the release on 1,420 prisoners in an amnesty to combat the spread of the coronavirus in prisons, a presidency statement said.

Tunisia has declared a general lockdown to slow infection rates, and has confirmed 574 cases of the coronavirus and 10 deaths.

