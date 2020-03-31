Left Menu
Norway PM sees positive early signs in fight against coronavirus

31-03-2020
Norway for the first time saw a day-to-day decline in the number of admissions to hospitals due to coronavirus infections, a "positive" trend which, if confirmed, may lead to an easing of some restrictions, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday.

Like many other nations, Norway has closed a wide range of private and public institutions, including schools and nurseries, to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Some 318 individuals were in hospital for treatment against coronavirus on Tuesday, down from 321 the day before, according to the Norwegian Directorate of Health. Of these individuals, 97 were on a respirator, the same number as on the previous day.

"There is still uncertainty. But figures for hospital admissions may indicate that it is going the right way. Time will tell if the measures are working well enough," Solberg told a news conference. Current restrictions are in place until April 13. The government has said it would decide on April 8 whether to maintain them at their current level.

"I don't think we should let our guard down," said Solberg. "We are still waiting for the number of infected people to go down." Some 4,447 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 4,226 reported on Monday, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said. Some 28 people have died of the disease so far.

RESPIRATORS Solberg said the government was ordering about 1,000 respirators made by Norwegian companies, doubling the number of respirators available to hospitals by May.

Access to medical equipment, especially respirators, has been an issue in several countries during the pandemic. "Norway will not need all of them. This means we can contribute internationally with essential equipment for patients who need help breathing," she said.

The respirators were made by Laerdal Medical, a family-owned company based in Stavanger on Norway's west coast, and Servi, a maker of hydraulic equipment, together with Norwegian military and medical personnel.

