Left Menu
Development News Edition

New York City to probe Amazon firing of warehouse worker

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-04-2020 03:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 03:19 IST
New York City to probe Amazon firing of warehouse worker
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he had ordered the city's human rights commission to open an investigation into the dismissal of a worker at an Amazon.com warehouse who participated in a walkout.

Amazon has denied wrongdoing in the matter, saying it fired the worker because he had put the safety of others at risk. The dispute centers on a walkout by 15 workers on Monday at Amazon's warehouse in Staten Island, New York, amid concerns over reports of coronavirus cases among the facility's staff.

The total number of workers at the warehouse was not immediately clear. De Blasio said he had ordered the city's commission on human rights to look into an allegation the worker was fired after raising health and safety concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

"The allegation is because he spoke up for the safety of his fellow workers he was fired," de Blasio said at a media briefing on the coronavirus. "If so, that would be a violation of our city human rights law. We would act on it immediately." The investigation concerns civil, not criminal law.

Amazon has repeatedly denied the assertions of the warehouse worker, Christian Smalls, who organized Monday's protest. Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, says Smalls did not adhere to the company's request that he stay at home for 14 days with pay because he had close contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

"Mr. Smalls received multiple warnings for violating social distancing guidelines and putting the safety of others at risk," Kristen Kish, a spokeswoman for the company, said in an emailed statement. "This is unacceptable and we have terminated his employment as a result of these multiple safety issues."

In a prior statement distributed by Athena, a labor and activist coalition, Smalls said he would continue to speak out "until Amazon provides real protections for our health and safety." Letitia James, the New York Attorney General, had issued a statement on Monday calling the firing "disgraceful" and also asked the National Labor Relations Board to investigate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Pompeo hold talks with Jaishankar, highlights importance of US-India partnership to combat coronavirus

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Tuesday held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during which the former highlighted the importance of continued close cooperation between the United States and India to combat coronavir...

From zero to hero: Italy's Chinese help beat coronavirus

In the storm of infection and death sweeping Italy, one big community stands out to health officials as remarkably unscathed -- the 50,000 ethnic Chinese who live in the town of Prato.Two months ago, the countrys Chinese residents were the ...

Newbee through to ESL One L.A.'s China playoffs

Newbee came from behind to edge PSG.LGD 2-1 on Tuesday, wrapping up a playoff berth in the ESL One Los Angeles Onlines China regional competition. By taking the second and third maps in the best-of-three match, Newbee improved to 3-1 with o...

Trump warns Americans of a tough two weeks in coronavirus fight

President Donald Trump warned Americans they would have a very tough two weeks coming in the fight against the coronavirus as he urged everyone to follow federal social distancing guidelines through the end of April.Its absolutely critical ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020