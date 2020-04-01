Hospitals in Indore divided into three categories, Collector warns of strict implementation of lockdown in coming days

Taking into consideration the rising number of coronavirus cases in Indore, Collector Manish Singh has divided all the hospitals in the district into three categories - Red, Yellow and Green - to ensure that there is no further spread of the disease and the general treatment of people can also continue. "The yellow category hospitals have been provided with PP kits, the red category hospitals, where the COVID-19 patients will be treated, will also be provided with ample PP kits. In the rest of the green category hospitals, where no such cases will go, can use the other kits readily available for the screening of patients," Singh told reporters here.

"This decision has been taken to ensure that there is no further spread of contamination and the treatment of non-coronavirus patients too can continue in the Green category hospitals as before," he added. The Collector said that there might be a further rise in the number of cases in Indore in the coming week, but added that hopefully it could be contained after that period, and warned that a complete lockdown might have to be implemented in the region.

"We will also have to increase the number of hospitals and isolation wards in Indore. We are trying that as soon as a COVID-19 positive case comes up we shift their immediate family and other contacts to a quarantine facility," Singh said. The total COVID-19 positive cases in Indore has climbed to 63 after 19 new cases emerged in the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

Out of the 19 new cases, nine have been reported from a single-family which includes three children and six women. The total number of coronavirus positive cases now stands at 85 in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.