Europe coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: AFP tally

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 30,000: AFP tallyPTI | Paris | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:01 IST
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 30,000 people in Europe with more than three-quarters of the deaths registered in Italy and Spain, according to an AFP tally at 0700 GMT Wednesday using official figures
A total of 30,063 deaths have been recorded in Europe out of a total 458,601 cases, making it the continent that has been hit hardest by COVID-19
The most deaths were recorded in Italy, with some 12,428 fatalities, followed by Spain with 8,189 and France with 3,523.
