PM Modi hails collective efforts at Khargone rally, highlights India's progress
PTI | Khargone | Updated: 07-05-2024 10:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 10:56 IST
Country is marching ahead because of the efforts of the people: PM Modi at rally in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
