Infosys Foundation Partners with Narayana Health City to Open 100 Bed Quarantine Facility for COVID-19 Patients

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:08 IST
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys and Narayana Health, one of the largest healthcare providers in the country, launched a 100-room quarantine facility for COVID patients in the vicinity of Narayana health city in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The facility, aimed at serving patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, will accommodate patients, provide regular monitoring by doctors, nurses, and essential medication free of cost.

The patients in the isolation facility will be monitored by the doctors and nurses of Narayana Health City. This partnership is another step in the Foundation's efforts to expand hospital and quarantine facilities and ensure proper medical treatment for the patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society. Earlier this week, Infosys Foundation announced its commitment of INR 100 crore to help the government with COVID-19 relief efforts.

Mrs. Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, said, "Diseases often hit the underprivileged the hardest, because not only can they not afford proper treatment, but they also lose livelihood when they are dealing with the illness.

This is a small effort by the Foundation to ensure that the underserved people of our society get access to clean, hygienic accommodation as well as appropriate medical treatment.

We are thankful to Narayana Health City for their partnership and the thoughtfulness of this initiative." Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Health, said, "We are pleased to partner with Infosys Foundation to open this 100-room quarantine facility for underprivileged patients.

Providing safe-spaces, with proper medical care to enable patients to isolate themselves, will play a big role in India's fight against COVID-19, and we thank Infosys Foundation for their support in this endeavor."

About Narayana Health City, BengaluruNarayana Health City is located in Bommasandra, Bengaluru. It is comprised of Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (NICS), a Superspecialty hospital for cardiology and cardiac surgery, and Mazumdar Shaw Medical Center (MSMC), a multispecialty hospital for cancer care, neurology, neurosurgery, nephrology, urology, and advanced multidisciplinary intensive care unit (MICU).

It has one of India's largest bone marrow transplant units. The Health City also has a stem cell bank. The ECMO program is the largest in India, supporting more than 100 patients with heart and lung failure

