Malaysia reports 142 new coronavirus cases, total tops 2,900

Malaysia reports 142 new coronavirus cases, total tops 2,900Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:38 IST
Malaysia reported 142 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 2,908, the highest in Southeast Asia.
The health ministry said it has recorded a total of 45 deaths, with two reported on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
