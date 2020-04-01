Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK tests new app that alerts close contacts of coronavirus carriers

PTI | London | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:23 IST
UK tests new app that alerts close contacts of coronavirus carriers
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The UK's government-funded National Health Service (NHS) is looking into the feasibility of deploying a mobile phone application that could be used as a contact-tracing tool, which alerts users to their exposure to coronavirus carriers. The app is being developed by NHSX, the health service's digital wing, alongside academics and industry partners as one of the means to help ease the current strict lockdown measures in place in the country to help control the spread of COVID-19. "Our analysis suggests that almost half of coronavirus transmissions occur in the very early phase of infection, before symptoms appear, so we need a fast and effective mobile app for alerting people who have been exposed," said Professor Christophe Fraser from Oxford University's Big Data Institute, Nuffield Department of Medicine, among the researchers behind the project.

"The instant mobile app concept is very simple. If you are diagnosed with coronavirus, the people you've recently come into contact with will be messaged advising them to isolate. If this mobile app is developed and deployed rapidly, and enough people opt-in to use such an approach, we can slow the spread of coronavirus and mitigate against devastating human, economic and social impacts," he said. The Oxford University team has provided the UK and European governments with evidence to support the feasibility of developing a contact tracing mobile app that is instant could be widely deployed and should be implemented with appropriate ethical considerations. It recommends that the mobile application should form part of an integrated coronavirus control strategy that identifies infected people and their recent person-to-person contacts using digital technology.

"Our findings confirm that not everybody has to use the mobile app for it to work. If with the help of the app the majority of individuals self-isolate on showing symptoms, and the majority of their contacts can be traced, we stand a chance of stopping the epidemic," explains Dr. David Bonsall, a researcher at the Nuffield Department of Medicine and clinician at Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital. "If we can securely deploy this technology, the more people that opt-in, the faster the epidemic will stop, and the more lives can be saved," he said.

The proposed app would record people's GPS location data as they move about their daily lives. This would be supplemented by users scanning quick response or QR codes posted to public amenities in places where a GPS signal is inadequate, as well as Bluetooth signals. If a person starts feeling ill, it is suggested they use the app to request a home test. And if it comes back positive for COVID-19, then an instant signal would be sent to everyone they had been in close contact with over recent days. Those people would be advised to self-isolate for a fortnight, but would not be told who had triggered the warning.

"NHSX is looking at whether app-based solutions might be helpful in tracking and managing coronavirus, and we have assembled expertise from inside and outside the organization to do this as rapidly as possible," said NHSX CEO Matthew Gould. Experts believe the mobile app could be combined with social distancing measures to reduce close contacts as part of a variety of measures required to control the coronavirus pandemic.

"To effectively tackle this pandemic we need to harness 21st-century technology. Our research makes the case for a mobile application that accelerates our ability to trace infected people and provides vital information that keeps communities safe from this pandemic," noted Fraser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Toyota bids farewell to Etios, Corolla Altis in India

Eds rpting after adding words in 4th para Bengaluru,, Apr 1 PTI Having successfully liquidated all its BS4 stocks even at the dealership level, Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM sold a total of 7023 units of BS6 vehicles to its dealers wholesa...

Prince Charles records message of hope after COVID-19 recovery

Britains Prince Charles, who came out of self-isolation recently after his COVID-19 diagnosis, issued a video message of hope and better times to come from his Birkhall home in Scotland on Wednesday. The 71-year-old heir to the British thro...

Who will take responsibility if people die, asks Kerala HC on Karnataka's decision to close border

Kerala High Court, while hearing the Karnataka-Kerala border closure issue on Wednesday, asked who will take the responsibility if people die due to illnesses other than coronavirus during this time. If people die due to other illnesses, wh...

Ajay Devgn donates Rs 51 lakhs to FWICE for daily wage workers of film industry

Actor Ajay Devgn has donated Rs 51 lakhs to Federation of Western India Cine Employees FWICE in order to support the daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown. The country is witnessing a 21-day lockdown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020