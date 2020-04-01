Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman from red zone village in Ladakh delivers baby under quarantine

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 17:37 IST
Woman from red zone village in Ladakh delivers baby under quarantine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 30-year-old woman hailing from a remote Kargil village, which was declared a red zone to prevent the spread of coronavirus, delivered a baby boy under quarantine in the Union Territory of Ladakh, a senior government official said on Wednesday. Both the mother, who is from Sankoo village, and her child are in good health, said Kargil District Development Commissioner Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary.

Ladakh recorded a total of 13 positive cases, including two from Sankoo village. While three of the patients recovered from the disease, the rest are in stable condition. "Sankoo was covered under containment or red zone to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and accordingly 34 inhabitants, including the woman in her final stages of pregnancy, who came in close contact with two positive patients were immediately shifted to a quarantine facility in Kargil town as a precautionary measure," Choudhary told PTI over the phone.

The asymptomatic pregnant woman along with others was subjected to coronavirus test which fortunately came negative for all of them, he said. "The woman was shifted from the quarantine facility to Kargil district hospital on Saturday after she developed labor pain and a team of doctors along with nurses was formed to handle the case efficiently," Choudhary said.

The mother and child have been shifted to their house in Sankoo village as normal delivery took place during her 14-day quarantine period, which ended last weekend, the official said. He hailed the efforts of all those involved for their professionalism and dedication and was all praise for a hospital worker, Fatima from Pushkum, who remained with the woman and took care of her child after the delivery at a time when she was left alone due to the prevailing virus scare.

Hospital officials said a team of doctors and the nursing staff ensured the safe delivery of the baby under strict protocols for COVID-19 precautions. The volunteers of influential Islamia School Kargil, a socio-religious institution, also came forward to fulfill all the requirements of the woman and her newborn, including clothing and food, amid the ongoing lockdown.

Choudhary said the woman was advised to remain under quarantine at her home for the time being and strictly follow a "stay home - stay safe" mantra against the deadly infection. A local volunteer affiliated with Islamia School, Liaqat Ali from Baroo, lauded the efforts of the district development commissioner, doctors, nurses and the volunteers for the first successful delivery under quarantine.

"We went to the hospital to give confidence to the mother and the girl who was taking care of her round-the-clock. We arranged the necessary items including the traditional food which we usually give to the lactating mother besides clothes for the baby," Ali said...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

South Canara loses two more banks with merger

Two banks with its roots in South Canara region became just names to remember from Wednesday with the merger of city-based Corporation Bank with Union Bank of India and Manipal-based Syndicate Bank with Canara Bank. The Union governments de...

Cuban healthworker tests positive in Andorra: ministry

A member of the 39-strong team of Cuban doctors and nurses in Andorra to help fight the coronavirus has tested positive for the virus, the health ministry revealed Wednesday. He has been placed in isolation while officials decide how to pro...

SAIL registers 30 per cent jump in prime rails output in FY20

State-owned steel maker SAIL has registered 30 per cent jump in prime rails output at 12.85 lakh tonne during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. &#160; In 2018-19, Steel Authority of India Ltd SAIL had produced 9.85 LT prime rails, a co...

Toyota bids farewell to Etios, Corolla Altis in India

Eds rpting after adding words in 4th para Bengaluru,, Apr 1 PTI Having successfully liquidated all its BS4 stocks even at the dealership level, Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM sold a total of 7023 units of BS6 vehicles to its dealers wholesa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020