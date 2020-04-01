Hundreds of loans have been made under UK coronavirus scheme - Treasury

Hundreds of loans have been made under an emergency scheme launched last month to help small and medium-sized companies get access to bank credit during the coronavirus crisis, a spokesman for Britain's finance ministry said.

"There are hundreds of these loans that have gone out," the Treasury spokesman told reporters when asked about reports of companies struggling to use the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme. "Cash has very much gone out the door." (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)

