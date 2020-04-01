Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish airline BRA cancels all flights April 6-May 31

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:29 IST
Swedish airline BRA cancels all flights April 6-May 31

Swedish airline BRA said on Wednesday it was pausing all traffic as demand had ground to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic. Privately held BRA said on its website it was canceling all flights between April 6 and May 31.

"With the government's and the Public Health Authority's strong call for the Swedish population not to travel within the country, we have no customers left that fly with us and we, therefore, need to further adapt our traffic to the new conditions," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases rise to 152 in Delhi

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 152 on Wednesday after 32 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, the chief ministers office said. These 152 cases include 53 people who took part in a religious congregat...

34 lakh transactions effected via Post Office Savings Bank, 6.5 lakh through IPPB during lockdown

As many as 34 lakh transactions took place through Post Office Savings Bank and 6.5 lakh transactions through India Post Payments Bank, during the lockdown period as on March 31. Online medicine company netmeds.com and e-commerce company Am...

UK coronavirus lockdown raises fears of rise in child drug mules

By Amber Milne LONDON, April 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - With Britain in coronavirus lockdown, more children risk being trapped in violent homes - a key factor that sucks young people into drug trafficking, crime experts said on Wednesda...

Surveys: Manufacturing contracts last month in US, world

Manufacturing contracted in the United States and around the world last month, dragged down by economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reported Wednesday th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020