Virology lab ready at Wenlock hospital

With Karnataka government giving clearance to the virology laboratory set-up at the Wenlock hospital here, the testing of suspected coronavirus patients began on Wednesday on an experimental basis. Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said the laboratory has been set up with necessary equipment and facilities.

The laboratory would be fully functional once the permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is received. Samples of the suspected coronavirus patients can be tested here once the centre is cleared by the ICMR.

The laboratory, set up at a cost of Rs 60 lakh, would have five staff, including two doctors from the hospital. State Health Minister B Sriramulu, during his recent visit to the city, had assured that virology laboratories would be set up in all districts of the state, including Dakshina Kannada.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

