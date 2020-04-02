Left Menu
Development News Edition

France passes 4,000 coronavirus deaths, no end of lockdown in sight

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 01:29 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 01:29 IST
France passes 4,000 coronavirus deaths, no end of lockdown in sight

France became the fourth country to pass the 4,000 coronavirus deaths threshold on Wednesday, after Italy, Spain and the United States, as the government scrambles to stay ahead of the curve regarding ventilator-equipped beds that are quickly filling up.

French health authorities reported 509 new deaths from the disease, taking the total to 4,032. But, after speeding up the previous two days, the rate of increase of deaths has decelerated in France, which is now in its third week of lockdown to try to slow the spread of the virus. Speaking by videoconference in front of a parliament committee created to hold the government accountable for the way it handles the crisis, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the lockdown would likely be unwound gradually rather than in one go.

The government has ordered people to stay in their homes except for essential travel from March 17 until at least April 15. "It is likely that we are not heading towards a general de-confinement in one go and for everyone," Philippe said without indicating when the government might start to ease or completely lift the lockdown.

The daily government tally still only accounts for those dying in hospitals but authorities say they will very soon be able to compile data on deaths in retirement homes, which is likely to result in a big increase in registered fatalities. State health agency director Jerome Salomon told a news conference that the number of cases had risen to 56,989, a rise of 9%, versus an increase of 17% Tuesday.

Salomon said 6,017 people were in a serious condition needing life support, up 8% compared with Tuesday. France has increased the number of beds in intensive care units from 5,000 to about 10,000 since the start of the crisis and it is aiming to reach 14,500 as soon as possible.

"We are coping with a highly exceptional pandemic, that has an unprecedented impact on our health system. A deadly pandemic, with a very contagious virus", Salomon said. With 13,155 deaths to date, Italy accounts for almost 30% of the global death tally. Spain has 9,053 deaths and, just like France, the United States has just passed the 4,000-mark.

The four countries now account for about two-thirds of the total deaths - now at more than 45,000 - from the coronavirus around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street dives 4% as virus pandemic fears intensify

Wall Streets three major indexes fell more than 4 on Wednesday, after President Donald Trumps dire warning on the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus sent investors running from even the most defensive equities. Trump warned Americans late...

U.S to deploy Navy ships closer to Venezuela -sources

The Trump administration is deploying U.S. Navy ships closer to Venezuela to beef up anti-drug efforts following a U.S. drug trafficking indictment against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to a U.S. official and two other peop...

Brazil confirms first indigenous coronavirus case in the Amazon

An indigenous woman in a village deep in the Amazon rainforest has contracted the novel coronavirus, the first case reported among Brazils more than 300 tribes, the Health Ministrys indigenous health service Sesai said on Wednesday. The 20-...

New York governor blasts 'selfish' residents; California short on hospital beds

The governor of New York on Wednesday cracked down even harder on public gatherings in the face of the coronavirus, calling residents who disregarded stay-at-home rules selfish as Californias governor warned his state will run out of hospit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020