Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Brazil moves to shield people, economy, markets from coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 01:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 01:43 IST
FACTBOX-Brazil moves to shield people, economy, markets from coronavirus

Brazil's government and central bank have entered crisis-fighting mode as they battle to limit the coronavirus outbreak's impact on public health, businesses and financial markets. The measures below, some enacted and others proposed, aim to compensate workers and firms, pump liquidity into the banking system and ensure markets operate as smoothly as possible.

CENTRAL BANK The central bank has pledged "to deploy its arsenal of monetary, exchange rate and financial stability policies" to fight the crisis. Its actions include:

-Increasing the pace of rate cuts, lowering the benchmark Selic rate by 50 basis points to a record low 3.75%. -Calling for emergency powers allowing it to make sweeping purchases of "public or private financial assets", including government bonds - a big step towards "quantitative easing," analysts say.

-Ramping up intervention in the foreign exchange market as the real hit a record low 5.25 per dollar and traders reported liquidity drying up. So far this year, it has sold $12 billion of reserves in the spot market, $14 billion in repurchase auctions and $10.5 billion in currency swaps. -Opening a $60 billion swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve that will be in place for at least six months, allowing the central bank to access dollar liquidity at favorable rates.

-Repurchasing Brazilian dollar-denominated sovereign bonds from domestic financial institutions. So far, $2.9 billion has been purchased, out of a potential stock of up to $31 billion. -Injecting up to 1.2 trillion reais of liquidity into the economy – some 16.7% of GDP – through loans to banks backed by their securitized credit portfolios (670 billion reais) and corporate bonds (91 billion reais), and through halving reserve requirements for long-term deposits (203 billion reais).

The National Monetary Council, which includes the economy minister and central bank president, has also supported banks by letting small lenders raise 200 billion reais through special long-term deposits backed by the Credit Guarantee Fund. FISCAL STIMULUS

The government has proposed fiscal measures protecting the most vulnerable and safeguarding jobs, amounting to about 270 billion reais, or 3.6% of GDP, according to JP Morgan. The figures remain unclear. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has said total measures announced so far amount to 5% of GDP, but he also said this week they come to around 800 billion reais, which would be over 10% of GDP.

What is more certain: little of that comprises new spending. Most involves guarantees, bringing forward social assistance payments, deferring corporate taxes and making it easier to access workers' severance funds. Lower house speaker Rodrigo Maia has proposed that Brazil spend up to 400 billion reais ($76 billion) in emergency funds, creating a "war budget" under which ordinary fiscal rules will not apply. Guedes says this "war budget" would be worth 2.6% of GDP and could grow.

The government has scrapped its 2020 fiscal deficit goal of 124 billion reais and now says it will be around 350 billion reais, or 4.5% of GDP. Economists at Goldman Sachs estimate the deficit will ultimately exceed 8% of GDP. STATE, MUNICIPAL AID

The federal government has also put forward a plan to help states and cities with 88 billion reais in loans, transfers and debt freezes to cope with public health and economic pressures. ($1 = 5.25 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street dives 4% as virus pandemic fears intensify

Wall Streets three major indexes fell more than 4 on Wednesday, after President Donald Trumps dire warning on the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus sent investors running from even the most defensive equities. Trump warned Americans late...

U.S to deploy Navy ships closer to Venezuela -sources

The Trump administration is deploying U.S. Navy ships closer to Venezuela to beef up anti-drug efforts following a U.S. drug trafficking indictment against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, according to a U.S. official and two other peop...

Brazil confirms first indigenous coronavirus case in the Amazon

An indigenous woman in a village deep in the Amazon rainforest has contracted the novel coronavirus, the first case reported among Brazils more than 300 tribes, the Health Ministrys indigenous health service Sesai said on Wednesday. The 20-...

New York governor blasts 'selfish' residents; California short on hospital beds

The governor of New York on Wednesday cracked down even harder on public gatherings in the face of the coronavirus, calling residents who disregarded stay-at-home rules selfish as Californias governor warned his state will run out of hospit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020