Left Menu
Development News Edition

California coronavirus hospitalizations will exceed available beds in May -governor

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 03:43 IST
California coronavirus hospitalizations will exceed available beds in May -governor

California's aggressive stay-at-home measures are improving the prospects of slowing the coronavirus pandemic, but the state is still on track to run out of hospital beds in mid-May, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday. If residents continue to obey physical distancing orders, the most populous U.S. state will face a shortage of 16,000 hospital beds in six to eight weeks.

"These should not give people immediate hope," he said of models showing the rate of infection increasing more slowly thanks to the public health restrictions. "These models are highly variable. They change every single day." The number of Californians requiring intensive care beds had quadrupled in less than a week, to 774 by Wednesday, Newsom said. About 8,600 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus infections in California, but public health experts have cautioned that those figures may not represent all of the cases because testing has been limited and results slow to arrive.

Newsom said the state is expanding its capacity but short of intensive care beds, estimating that 40% of newly added beds need to be capable of caring for intensive care patients who will likely need ventilators. Still, the news offered some relief at a time when COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is ravaging other parts of the United States and the world.

In New York, where nearly 84,000 cases had been reported by Wednesday afternoon, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday ordered the closure of all New York City playgrounds to stop young people from gathering in violation of rules aimed at stanching the coronavirus outbreak at its U.S. epicenter. Newsom stressed that it was far too soon to ease the rules about self-isolation or allow students to return to school.

"We are in a completely different place than the state of New York and I hope we will continue to be," Newsom said. "But we won’t unless people continue to practice physical distancing and do their part."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

UN's COP 26 climate summit postponed over coronavirus: UK govt

The UNs COP 26 climate change summit due to take place in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the British government has said. In light of the ongoing, worldwide effects of COVID-19, ...

Brazil's coronavirus toll very worrying -health minister

The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil is very worrying, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said on Wednesday, expressing growing concern about the countrys supply of protective equipment, medical equipment and ventilators...

Trump says US will soon have more ventilators than it needs for virus victims

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States will soon have more ventilators than it needs and there will be enough eventually to send some to other countries.Many state governors complain they do not have enough of venti...

NIA to probe terror attack on gurdwara in Afghanistan; first overseas case registered by agency

Registering its first overseas case, the NIA on Wednesday filed an FIR to probe the terror attack on a gurdwara in Afghanistans capital Kabul last month that left 27 people including an Indian citizen dead. This is the first case of its kin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020