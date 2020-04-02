British Airways expected to suspend 36,000 staff - BBC

British Airways expected to suspend 36,000 staff - BBCReuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 04:44 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 04:44 IST
IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce suspension of about 36,000 of its employees, BBC News reported on Wednesday.
The airline has reached a broad deal with Unite union that will include suspension of jobs of 80% of BA's cabin crew, ground staff, engineers and those working at head office, the news agency reported https://bbc.in/3498I5J, adding that no staff were expected to be made redundant.
BA on Tuesday said it was temporarily suspending flights from Gatwick Airport in southern England, Britain's second busiest airport, due to the coronavirus.
