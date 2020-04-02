Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colombian health workers protest delayed salaries amid COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 07:02 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 07:02 IST
Colombian health workers protest delayed salaries amid COVID-19

Paramedics, doctors and nurses took to the streets of Colombia's capital, Bogota, in ambulances with sirens blaring on Wednesday to show their support for colleagues and protest what they say are salary delays amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The health workers, escorted by police, stopped in front of a clinic in the north of the city to applaud colleagues working inside. There are over 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Andean country, and 17 people have died of the disease.

Ambulance driver Carlos Camargo is committed to fighting the virus, but said he was frustrated by people who are not complying with a 19-day national lockdown begun last week. "It is so gratifying to do this work," he said. "But it's so hard to fight alone, it's hard to see the community not collaborating, to see people walking on the street without protection."

The quarantine is set to last until April 13, though the government has not ruled out an extension. People are to remain at home except to work in essential services, shop for food and medicine, and attend medical appointments, among other exceptions. The ambulance caravan was also meant to draw attention to delayed salary payments at some hospitals and clinics. The government has announced more than $1.47 billion in funding to help facilities cope with coronavirus, but employees say that money has not reached workers.

"We urge the government to help us, so that we can be paid...so they can help us arrange with the health companies to pay us," said nurse Andres Merchan. Health professionals in other cities have also decried late salary payments.

"Our duty is to help others, but who will help us?" Cartagena nursing assistant Seidy Franco told local Caracol Radio. "Hungry heroes can't work." Colombia's health sector is chronically underfunded and has been further burdened in recent years by the influx of over 1.7 million migrants from neighboring Venezuela.

Colombian authorities, who are rushing to prepare field hospitals to attend to milder COVID patients, estimate that up to 4 million people, some 8% of the population, could become infected by the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Treasury taps Wall Street firms for aid advice - sources

The U.S. Treasury Department has hired Wall Street bankers and lawyers to advise on providing tens of billions of dollars in aid to the airline, cargo and defense sectors, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The appointments ...

Padma Shri awardee & former 'Hazuri Raagi' at Golden Temple dies of coronavirus in Amritsar

A Padma Shri awardee and former Hazuri Raagi at the Golden Temple died here of coronavirus Thursday morning, a health official said.&#160; The 62-year-old Gurbani exponent&#160; had recently returned from abroad and tested positive for coro...

Trump casts doubt on Chinese coronavirus figures

President Donald Trump cast doubt Wednesday on the accuracy of official Chinese figures on its coronavirus outbreak after US lawmakers, citing an intelligence report, accused Beijing of a cover up. How do we know if they are accurate, Trump...

Migrant dies in riot in Mexican detention center amid coronavirus fears

A Guatemalan migrant died and 14 others were taken to hospital after a riot broke out in a detention center in southern Mexico, authorities said on Wednesday, as tensions rise in such facilities due to the spread of the coronavirus. It star...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020