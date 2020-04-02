Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Treasury taps Wall Street firms for aid advice - sources

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 08:26 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 08:26 IST
U.S. Treasury taps Wall Street firms for aid advice - sources

The U.S. Treasury Department has hired Wall Street bankers and lawyers to advise on providing tens of billions of dollars in aid to the airline, cargo and defense sectors, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The appointments come after U.S. lawmakers approved a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill last week to mitigate the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 5,000 people in the United States and shut down large swathes of the country's economy.

PJT Partners Inc will advise the Treasury on its negotiations with the airlines, the sources said. The stimulus bill, known as the CARES Act, provides for up to $50 billion in aid to airlines, half of it in loans and loan guarantees and half of it in grants. Moelis & Co will advise the Treasury on its negotiations with companies in the cargo sector, for which $8 billion has been allocated, to be split equally between loans and grants, according to the sources.

Perella Weinberg will advise the Treasury on its negotiations with companies that are active in industries important to national security, such as Boeing Co, according to the sources. The CARES Act has allocated up to $17 billion for these companies. Law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP will also be advising the Treasury on the negotiations, the sources said.

Moelis, Perella Weinberg, PJT and Cleary declined to comment. The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the role of the investment banks on Wednesday. The new legislation requires equity, warrants or other financial compensation for taxpayers for the $25 billion in loans, but gives Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin discretion over whether to seek compensation for the grants. Mnuchin has said in several interviews that the aid that will be provided "is not a bailout".

The Treasury has asked the airlines to propose financial instruments as part of their applications for grants that they want to see by Friday. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged the Treasury on Wednesday not to hold up the cash grants to the airlines. Airlines have grounded many of their flights to comply with restrictions on travel and a dramatic plunge in flight bookings as officials order citizens to remain home to curb the global spread of coronavirus. The International Air Transport Association estimated in late March that lost revenue from the crisis will exceed $250 billion in 2020, and urged governments to offer immediate financial support to the industry.

The airlines have asked the Treasury to allocate grants in accordance with salaries and benefits they pay to employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling shutdown extended, Tour de France dates remain

Cyclings shutdown was extended until June due to the coronavirus pandemic, meaning French one-week stage race the Criterium du Dauphine will be postponed, organisers announced. However, the Tour de France, due to start in Nice on June 27, r...

RINL extends Rs 6.16 cr aid towards PM CARES fund

State-owned RINL is extending a financial assistance of Rs 6.16 crore towards the PM CARES fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a company official said. Out of Rs 6.16 crore, Rs 1.16 crore has already been transferred to ...

Six-week-old baby dies of coronavirus in US

A six-week-old baby girl has died of coronavirus in the US state of Connecticut, Governor Ned Lamont said on Thursday, stressing that the death is a reminder that nobody is safe with this virus as the COVID-19 cases there crossed 3,500. A r...

Health response to COVID-19 pandemic should reach most vulnerable: UNICEF chief

Given how quickly the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading, an outbreak is looking imminent in the worlds refugee camps, crowded reception centers or detention facilities where migrant families are sheltering, the Executive Director of the UN Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020