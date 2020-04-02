Australia PM Morrison announces $973 mln package for childcare sector

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday said the country's childcare sector will get A$1.6 billion ($973 million) over the next three months from taxpayer subsidies in a package that would make childcare in the country free.

"We will be putting in place support arrangements to the childcare facilities, some 13,000 of them, to ensure they will be able to remain open and will be there for parents to ensure they can do what they need to do each day," Morrison said in Canberra.

($1 = 1.6450 Australian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.