Soccer-Women's Euro 2021 to be postponed by a year: Danish FA

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The 2021 women's European Championship in England will be delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Danish Football Association has said. The 16-team tournament had been expected to be postponed after the men's event and the Tokyo Olympics were both shifted to 2021 because of the outbreak.

UEFA and England's Football Association have yet to confirm the postponement but the Danish FA said the move had been agreed during a video conference call of UEFA's 55 member nations on Wednesday. Qualifying for the women's Euros has been affected by the coronavirus shutdown, with UEFA confirming that all international matches set for June have now been postponed.

Three European teams the Netherlands, England, and Sweden have qualified for the Tokyo Games after finishing as the three best European teams at the women's World Cup in France last year.

