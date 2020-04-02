Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown may help flatten COVID-19 curve in India, says study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:14 IST
Lockdown may help flatten COVID-19 curve in India, says study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The current 21-day lockdown may help reduce the projected number of symptomatic novel coronavirus cases in India by nearly 83 percent till day 20 from the beginning of the intervention, thereby flattening the COVID-19 curve, scientists say. The modeling study by researchers from Shiv Nadar University in Uttar Pradesh considered the optimistic scenario, where cases are isolated immediately within one or two days since showing symptoms.

"We also assumed 80 percent to 90 percent of the population resorted to social distancing," Samit Bhattacharya, Associate Professor at Shiv Nadar University told PTI. "In this optimistic scenario, we projected the number of symptomatic cases can decline by almost 83 percent by day 20 from the beginning of the lockdown 3,500 against 30,790 and deaths 105 against 619 as well," Bhattacharya said.

The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 in the country on Thursday while the death toll rose to 50, according to the Union Health Ministry. The researchers believe that under the most optimistic scenario, the 21-day lockdown, announced by the government on March 24 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, may help in slowing transmission and "flattening" the COVID-19 curve.

The researchers said the typical goal of flattening the curve is to minimize the number of cases over extended days, to gain more opportunities for interventions to control the spread of the virus meantime, and reduce the burden on the health care system. At the beginning of the lockdown, India was in the second phase of the COVID-19 outbreak, with the disease spreading to close contacts, and there was no evidence for community transmission. However, the scientists said the country appeared to have slid into the third phase of the outbreak.

Some infectious disease carriers can unusually transmit the pathogen onto a dozen-to-few dozen others, called super-spreaders, they said. The researchers estimated the number of symptomatic cases during the 21-day lockdown by considering a scenario where the basic reproduction ratio (R0) is 2.2, with super-spreading events triggered by COVID-19 carriers following the 20/80 rule, and an assumption of 30 percent symptomatic cases.

R0 is an indicator that quantifies the nature of spreading infection a number that describes how many people a newly infected person is likely to pass the virus to others, the scientists explained. For example, the R0 of influenza varies between 1.3 to 2, according to earlier studies, meaning that an infected person could potentially spread the flu virus to one to two others in a fully healthy population.

They said the super spreading 20/80 rule means out of total infected persons, 20 percent of them contribute in spreading 80 percent of infections in a healthy population. India, with a population density of 412 people per square kilometer, and an average range of 4.5 to 5 people in each family which typically has one person above 60 years of age is undoubtedly predisposed to the easy spread of highly transmissible COVID-19, the researchers said.

They believe the country may also have witnessed a super surge in symptomatic cases. "Our prediction shows that India could have embraced about 5,000 and 30,790 symptomatic cases in the next 10 days and 20 days, respectively," said Naga Suresh Veerapu, Assistant Professor at Shiv Nadar University.

"The projected number of cases can reach approximately 2,70,360 and deaths 5,407 by day 40 in the absence of an intervention," Veerapu said. A flattened COVID-19 curve for the next two or three months is difficult to comprehend, the scientists said.

All measures that provide few opportunities for the virus to spread must be continued, which not only limits any individual's infection hazard but also protect the entire community, they added. These measures may include, avoiding large gatherings, 14-day quarantine for suspected cases of infection, systematic surveillance, and expanded testing for the identification of COVID-19 infections, continued work at home for employees, the researchers said.

Practices such as respiratory hygiene, hand washing, and other protective activities at an individual level may help maintain a flattened COVID-19 curve, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Sona Mohapatra to host a live interactive gig

Singer Sona Mohapatra is engaging with her fans through a live-interactive video session on Thursday to chase away the coronavirus lockdown blues. The singer, who will be joined by her husband, music composer Ram Sampath, will be performing...

AI to conduct special flights to London to fly out stranded foreigners

Air India is planning to conduct multiple special flights to London between April 4 and April 7 to fly out foreigners stranded in the country amid the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus, said senior officials on Thursday.&#160; I...

Lucknow Metro rolls out food packets for stranded workers from its kitchen

The citys metro rail service has ground to a halt but some of its staff members are still at work, cooking food for those left without jobs after the lockdown to halt coronavirus. There are a number of people, especially migrant labourers w...

Spain reports 620,000 temporary layoffs since coronavirus lockdown

Spain has so far processed temporary layoff applications for at least 620,000 workers since the country imposed a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus in mid March, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said at a news conference on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020