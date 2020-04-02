Spain reports 620,000 temporary layoffs since coronavirus lockdown

Spain has so far processed temporary layoff applications for at least 620,000 workers since the country imposed a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus in mid March, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said at a news conference on Thursday.

Diaz added that not all of Spain's regions have reported detailed data, indicating the true figure could be higher.

