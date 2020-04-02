Irish coroanvirus restrictions may well go beyond April 12 - Deputy PM

The highly restrictive measures Ireland put in place last week to slow the spread of coronavirus may well be extended beyond the initial deadline of April 12, Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said on Thursday.

Ireland's prime minister significantly ramped up previous restrictions last Friday when he ordered citizens to stay home and only leave to shop for groceries, for brief individual physical exercise or make absolutely essential family visits.

"I think people do need to realise that these restrictions may go on for some time. We've set an initial period but I think it may well be that we will need to go beyond that initial deadline, but again that will be a decision take with the best public health advice," Coveney told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.