Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Stormers coach has potential solution to finish Super Rugby season

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 15:23 IST
Rugby-Stormers coach has potential solution to finish Super Rugby season

Stormers coach John Dobson has outlined a potential way forward for Super Rugby in 2020 that would involve three domestic competitions and a short finals series later in the year.

The coronavirus pandemic has crippled the global sporting calendar, with Super Rugby one of the early casualties due to the nature of the competition that requires extensive global travel. But Dobson believes that when it’s safe to return to the pitch, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand could determine their national champions in home-based fixtures, with the top three teams joined by the Jaguares of Argentina in semifinal and final play-offs at a single venue.

"This is just my opinion, but I think there could be domestic tournaments that will be played under the Super Rugby banner," Dobson told Reuters. "Sponsors and broadcasters need to have something and domestic matches in a closed-door environment could be the way forward.

"Then if international travel is back on in, say, July, you could have a short finals series in a neutral venue, with the three champions and the Jaguares, who obviously cannot take part before then due to travel bans. "You would have to scrap the (Springboks’) July international matches against Scotland and Georgia, but that may be inevitable anyway."

Dobson believes the longer-term fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could change competitions across the world and potentially work in South African rugby’s favour. "The overseas markets for our players could close up dramatically and with the oversupply in the market currently, could see a lot of players return to the South African game.

"That will lead to stronger domestic competitions and hopefully more interest. What is most important is that we get people to the stadium. "At some point, a sponsor or broadcaster is going to look at a stadium with 3,000 people there and not want to be associated with that product. We simply have to get people into the ground.

"If that is stronger domestic competitions, or us (South Africa) taking part in the Heineken Cup (European Rugby Champions Cup), I don’t know. But it must happen." The Stormers made a strong start to the Super Rugby campaign in Dobson’s maiden term in charge, winning their first four games before losing their last two before the pause in the season.

(Reporting By Nick Said Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

EU executive chief concerned Hungary emergency measures go too far

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed concern on Thursday that coronavirus restriction measures taken by Hungary went too far and insisted they should be limited in time and subject to scrutiny. Hungarys parliament on...

Arunachal Police traces 12 more people who attended Nizamuddin event

The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Thursday traced 12 more persons, who had attended a congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin West last month, an officer said. The police traced the 12 persons after the news of first COVID-19 case was reported from...

32 Nizamuddin attendees of Tripura quarantined

A total of 32 people from Tripura attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin and all of them have now been quarantined along with their family members, an official said on Thursday. The religious event held last month ha...

Norway's wealth fund lost $114 billion in Q1 as stocks crash

Norways 930 billion sovereign wealth fund, the worlds largest, lost 1.17 trillion Norwegian crowns 114 billion in the first quarter as stock markets plunged amid the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Thursday.The loss for the full quarter wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020