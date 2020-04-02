AIIMS' doctor tests positive for corona infection: Sources

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A senior resident doctor of AIIMS, Delhi has tested positive for COVID-19, official sources confirmed on Thursday. The doctor from the Physiology Department has now been admitted to the new private ward of the hospital and all those who had come in contact with him are being screened and advised home-quarantine accordingly. The family members of the doctor will also be screened and their samples will be tested, official sources said, adding further contact-tracing has been initiated.

The source of the infection is yet to be ascertained but official sources said the doctor does not have any foreign travel history so far. Two resident doctors of the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi also have tested positive for COVID-19, besides two doctors of two Delhi government-run hospitals who have also tested positive for the coronavirus infection, they said.

One of the Safdarjung Hospital doctors, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty, the sources had said. The other medico, a female resident doctor who is a third-year post-graduate student of Biochemistry Department, had recently travelled abroad, they had said.

Both of them showed symptoms of COVID-19 and their test results came out positive two days ago. They are now undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Safdarjung Hospital. "All doctors and staff who had come in contact with them have been tested and so far nobody else has been found positive for coronavirus infection," said sources.

At Sardar Patel Hospital and Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) too, a doctor each has tested positive for the coronavirus infection, the sources had said. The DSCI has been shut for a day to disinfect the premises, an official had said.

